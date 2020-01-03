A look at legal pot
The legalization of recreational marijuana sales in Illinois brings more questions that answers for many, and the Daily Journal's upcoming two-part series looks to answer a few of those questions. From public housing to driving infractions, we'll look at what ramifications will still exist for pot usage. You'll also learn where the nearest dispensaries are located.
Coming Saturday and Monday
