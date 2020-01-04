Municipalities that have OK’d marijuana sales

Bradley

Kankakee

Manteno (additional sales tax only)

Voted against marijuana sales

Kankakee County

Iroquois County

Momence

Watseka

Have taken no action

Bourbonnais

