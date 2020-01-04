Municipalities that have OK’d marijuana sales
Bradley
Kankakee
Manteno (additional sales tax only)
Voted against marijuana sales
Kankakee County
Iroquois County
Momence
Watseka
Have taken no action
Bourbonnais
Municipalities that have OK’d marijuana sales
Bradley
Kankakee
Manteno (additional sales tax only)
Voted against marijuana sales
Kankakee County
Iroquois County
Momence
Watseka
Have taken no action
Bourbonnais
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!