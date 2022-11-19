...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 kt and significant
waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, west winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5
ft expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM CST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Attendees finish a tour of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society's reconstructed log schoolhouse during Tuesday's inauguration celebration on the grounds of the George R. Letourneau Home Museum on East Stratford Drive.
Ken Ponton speaks with visitors inside the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society's reconstructed log schoolhouse on the grounds of the George R. Letourneau Home Museum on East Stratford Drive during Tuesday's inauguration celebration.
James Paul, president of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, speaks Tuesday during the inauguration celebration for the reconstructed log schoolhouse, which sits adjacent to the George R. Letourneau Home Museum on East Stratford Drive. That same night during BGHS' Fleur-de-Lis Dinner, Paul received the Award of Excellence.
Lisa Kahn, co-chair of the French Heritage Society's Chicago chapter and director of the French Heritage Corridor Initiative, boasts an official sign marking the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society's reconstructed log schoolhouse as an official French Heritage Corridor site, which can be found at frenchheritagesociety.org.
Attendees tour the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society's reconstructed log schoolhouse during Tuesday's inauguration celebration on the grounds of the George R. Letourneau Home Museum on East Stratford Drive.
