...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Dr. James Paul, center, wins the Award of Excellence and poses for a photo with, from left, son-in-law Andy Bradley, grandson Raylan Bradley, granddaughter Cayla Bradley, daughter Christina Bradley and past award recipient Norma Meier.
Photos provided by BGHS
Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society members Mary Ann Lambert and Norma Meier.
BGHS executive vice president Ken Ponton and BGHS member Judy Ponton.
Lisa Kahn, Chicago chapter’s co-chair and director of the French Heritage Corridor Initiative, and BGHS member Elmira Wilkey.
BGHS president Dr. James Paul and General Consul of France to Chicago Yannick Tagand.
On Nov. 15, the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society hosted its fifth annual Fleur-de-Lis Celebration Dinner at the Kankakee Country Club after BGHS’s inauguration celebration of the Bourbonnais Grove Log Schoolhouse. During the dinner, BGHS president Dr. James Paul was presented with the Award of Excellence.