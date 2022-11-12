KCC Watseka extension (copy)

Kankakee Community College operates the Miner South Extension Center in Watseka. 

 Daily Journal/file

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee Community College Miner South Extension Center in Watseka has seats available in five general education courses for the spring 2023 semester. Additionally, KCC is offering two Adult Education classes, including High School Equivalency Preparation (formerly called GED preparation) and English as a Second Language (ESL).

Both courses will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

