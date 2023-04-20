2023 Apple Awards Apr 20, 2023 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email iStock/Drazen Zigic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options View more photos Photo Galleries Week in photos: April 10-16, 2023 Week in photos: April 10-16, 2023