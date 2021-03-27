Daily Journal staff report
Congressman Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) announced the start of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.
As the competition celebrates its 40th year, the Office of Congressman Kinzinger is pleased to begin accepting submissions from all high school students who live in the 16th Congressional District of Illinois (this includes Iroquois County).
“Every spring, we have the wonderful opportunity of celebrating the talent and creativity of students from across the United States,” Kinzinger said. “The Congressional Art Competition is a favorite event here on Capitol Hill and a joy for all who walk the halls where these works of art are prominently displayed. I continue to be impressed by the quality of artwork we receive each year and look forward to seeing what the students of IL-16 produce for this year’s competition.”
The Congressional Art Competition offers high school students from across the country to showcase their artistic abilities and creativity. First-place winners will have their artwork displayed in the Cannon Tunnel leading to the U.S. Capitol for one full year.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Congressional Institute was unable to host an in-person reception in 2020. If one is possible this year, the winner will be awarded two tickets to Washington, D.C., to attend the official art show opening and a subsequent reception.
The submission deadline for the 40th Annual Congressional Art Competition is 5 p.m. April 30 in the Ottawa District Office. All high school students living in Illinois’ 16th Congressional District are encouraged to participate.
For more information on the Congressional Art Competition, go to bit.ly/2Pch61l. For any additional questions, please call Congressman Kinzinger’s Ottawa District Office at 815-431-9271.