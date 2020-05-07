Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — The city of Kankakee administration is hoping that a recently acquired grant will bolster the city’s self-response rate for the 2020 Census.
Thanks to Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, the city has secured a $10,000 grant from the National League of Cities. The funds will sponsor a Get-Out-The-Count effort as a push to complete an accurate count for the 2020 Census. An accurate count is important because it will impact the amount of federal funding that will be distributed to communities for resources and services that will assist with healthcare, child care, education, transportation and more.
The grant program, which will award $1.6 million in funding to municipalities, was announced during the NLC Congressional Cities Conference in March.
“I am very excited to announce this news,” the mayor said in a press release. “I applied for the grant while attending this conference to secure additional resources for staff support and marketing resources.”
The funding will be used to further promote the 2020 Census, assist with reaching the harder-to-count areas in the city and incentivize participation.
“Also, I plan to hire two interns between the ages of 16-24 to work on census activities, specifically targeting our youth,”she said.
While restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus have altered census initiatives, the United States Census Bureau announced an extension for self-response to Oct. 31. Residents are encouraged to self-report by mail, phone or online at 2020census.gov. Currently, the self-response rate for the state of Illinois is 62.4% and the City of Kankakee self-response rate is 49%.
