Incident occurred at Planet Fitness in Kankakee on July 5.
She and Danny Edwards were found guilty of the kidnapping and murder of a Kankakee businessman in 1987.
To save taxpayers' money, Kankakee replaced the annual Fourth of July fireworks with a laser show this year.
- Former Kankakee High principal Merrill dies
- 'Terrible' entrance upsets residents
- Sheriff's official on paid leave
- Mayor explains her car lease
- Bradley's interim fire chief leaves
- Rowe asked to be special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett case
- FOOTBALL: Bradley-Bourbonnais' Zuccollo to spend senior season at IMG Academy
- Village details official's firing
- 1 killed, 2 injured in plane crash near Chebanse
- Plane crashes south of Chebanse
A Kankakee alderman said the city was “cutting it awfully close” with this year’s budget.
SPRINGFIELD — Amid national uncertainty about whether a citizenship question will be included on the 2020 U.S. Census, advocates in Illinois are not changing their approach to ensuring all residents are counted.
One of the top officials in the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office has been suspended.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Big Three sure do not appear to be slowing down. If anything, they are as dominant as ever.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ash Barty's winning streak is over, and so are her chances of winning a second straight Glam Slam title.
CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a woman was hospitalized after accidentally falling about 40 feet (12 meters) from an upper level at Chicago's Soldi…
Five former area prep standouts helped the Tigers return to the NAIA Tournament.
- Views on clergy vary by age, religious identity
- 13,000 of Chicago homeless in 2017 had jobs
- Chicago pension bailout isn't the solution, reform is
- Alan Webber: Compromise is no longer an option
- Cyberspace hack cause of deep concern
- Community Briefs: July 9, 2019
- Happenings Listings: July 3, 2019
- No US flag is a symbol of oppression
- Blotter: July 8, 2019
- Five interesting facts about fried chicken
- Star Parker: No, Democrats, America works
- Rich father-in-law has helped, complicated O'Rourke's career
- Slow going in fishing derby
